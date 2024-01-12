Taboola.com (NASDAQ:TBLA) Receives Buy Rating from Needham & Company LLC

Needham & Company LLC restated their buy rating on shares of Taboola.com (NASDAQ:TBLA – Free Report) in a report published on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a $5.00 target price on the stock.

TBLA has been the subject of a number of other reports. B. Riley upped their price objective on shares of Taboola.com from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, December 21st. Benchmark reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $6.00 price objective on shares of Taboola.com in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $5.21.

Taboola.com Trading Down 3.2 %

NASDAQ TBLA opened at $4.22 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $3.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The stock has a market cap of $1.27 billion, a PE ratio of -22.21 and a beta of 1.41. Taboola.com has a 12 month low of $2.16 and a 12 month high of $4.51.

Taboola.com (NASDAQ:TBLA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $0.08. Taboola.com had a negative net margin of 5.07% and a negative return on equity of 1.11%. The firm had revenue of $360.22 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $347.63 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Taboola.com will post -0.06 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Taboola.com

In related news, CTO Lior Golan sold 21,369 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.93, for a total value of $83,980.17. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 2,545,291 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,002,993.63. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 145,667 shares of company stock valued at $593,266. 23.49% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Taboola.com

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TBLA. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in shares of Taboola.com by 171.8% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,912,696 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,190,000 after purchasing an additional 2,473,366 shares during the last quarter. Potrero Capital Research LLC acquired a new position in Taboola.com in the 1st quarter worth approximately $4,919,000. Cannell Capital LLC increased its holdings in Taboola.com by 46.7% in the 1st quarter. Cannell Capital LLC now owns 4,982,409 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,709,000 after buying an additional 1,587,157 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in Taboola.com by 518.3% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,519,938 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,681,000 after buying an additional 1,274,104 shares during the period. Finally, Metavasi Capital LP acquired a new position in Taboola.com in the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,388,000. 30.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Taboola.com

Taboola.com Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates an artificial intelligence-based algorithmic engine platform in the United States, Israel, the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It offers Taboola, a platform that partners with websites, devices, and mobile apps to recommend editorial content and advertisements on the open web to users.

