Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE:TSM) Given New $95.00 Price Target at TD Cowen

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE:TSM – Get Free Report) had its price target upped by analysts at TD Cowen from $85.00 to $95.00 in a research note issued on Friday, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage currently has a “market perform” rating on the semiconductor company’s stock. TD Cowen’s price target would suggest a potential downside of 6.15% from the stock’s previous close.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Susquehanna lowered their price objective on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $135.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Monday, October 9th. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a report on Monday, October 23rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $105.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 8th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $115.00 price target on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research note on Friday, October 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $111.25.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Price Performance

Shares of TSM opened at $101.23 on Friday. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing has a 1 year low of $81.21 and a 1 year high of $110.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 2.15 and a quick ratio of 1.88. The company has a market capitalization of $524.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.10. The business has a 50-day moving average of $99.60 and a 200-day moving average of $95.69.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE:TSM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 19th. The semiconductor company reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16 by $0.13. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing had a return on equity of 28.28% and a net margin of 41.42%. The company had revenue of $17.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.90 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.79 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing will post 4.97 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TSM. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 27.7% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 32,513,567 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,421,936,000 after purchasing an additional 7,045,899 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 108,945.8% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,471,916 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $407,603,000 after purchasing an additional 5,466,898 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 17.2% in the second quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 29,562,673 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,988,346,000 after purchasing an additional 4,333,997 shares during the last quarter. PineStone Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 330.5% in the third quarter. PineStone Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,802,924 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $417,374,000 after purchasing an additional 3,687,249 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 29.6% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 14,795,582 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,285,736,000 after purchasing an additional 3,381,514 shares during the last quarter. 16.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, packages, tests, and sells integrated circuits and other semiconductor devices in Taiwan, China, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, the United States, and internationally. It provides complementary metal oxide silicon wafer fabrication processes to manufacture logic, mixed-signal, radio frequency, and embedded memory semiconductors.

