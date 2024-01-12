Target Hospitality Corp. (NASDAQ:THWWW) Short Interest Up 168.8% in December

Target Hospitality Corp. (NASDAQ:THWWW – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 12,900 shares, an increase of 168.8% from the December 15th total of 4,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 16,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.8 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of THWWW. Boothbay Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in Target Hospitality in the second quarter worth approximately $968,000. CSS LLC IL boosted its stake in Target Hospitality by 779.8% in the second quarter. CSS LLC IL now owns 135,697 shares of the company’s stock worth $464,000 after buying an additional 120,274 shares in the last quarter. Caption Management LLC purchased a new stake in Target Hospitality in the second quarter worth approximately $1,539,000. Ionic Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Target Hospitality by 1.8% in the first quarter. Ionic Capital Management LLC now owns 1,030,944 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,938,000 after buying an additional 18,338 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Skaana Management L.P. boosted its stake in Target Hospitality by 265.5% in the fourth quarter. Skaana Management L.P. now owns 410,756 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,374,000 after buying an additional 298,378 shares in the last quarter.

Target Hospitality Stock Performance

THWWW stock opened at $0.18 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $1.00 and its 200 day moving average is $2.92. Target Hospitality has a 1-year low of $0.18 and a 1-year high of $7.56.

Target Hospitality Company Profile

Target Hospitality Corp. operates as a specialty rental and hospitality services company in North America. The company operates through four segments: Hospitality & Facilities Services – South, Hospitality & Facilities Services – Midwest, Government, and TCPL Keystone. It owns a network of specialty rental accommodation units.

