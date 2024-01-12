Taylor Morrison Home (NYSE:TMHC) Downgraded to “Hold” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of Taylor Morrison Home (NYSE:TMHC – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Monday morning.

TMHC has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Wedbush restated a neutral rating and issued a $52.00 target price on shares of Taylor Morrison Home in a research note on Monday, December 18th. Barclays upped their target price on Taylor Morrison Home from $47.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Taylor Morrison Home from $49.00 to $43.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Taylor Morrison Home from a hold rating to a buy rating and upped their price objective for the company from $50.00 to $57.00 in a report on Friday, December 8th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn raised shares of Taylor Morrison Home from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Taylor Morrison Home has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $52.60.

Taylor Morrison Home Trading Down 0.0 %

Shares of NYSE:TMHC opened at $52.07 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 5.78 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.58 and a beta of 1.87. The business’s 50-day moving average is $48.31 and its 200 day moving average is $46.39. Taylor Morrison Home has a 1 year low of $31.66 and a 1 year high of $54.48.

Taylor Morrison Home (NYSE:TMHC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The construction company reported $1.62 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $1.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.66 billion. Taylor Morrison Home had a net margin of 11.05% and a return on equity of 18.75%. On average, research analysts predict that Taylor Morrison Home will post 7.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director William H. Lyon sold 139,661 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.10, for a total transaction of $7,555,660.10. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 85,570 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,629,337. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, Director William H. Lyon sold 139,661 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.10, for a total value of $7,555,660.10. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 85,570 shares in the company, valued at $4,629,337. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director William H. Lyon sold 2,285 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.01, for a total value of $123,412.85. Following the transaction, the director now owns 17,744 shares in the company, valued at approximately $958,353.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 142,043 shares of company stock worth $7,684,311. 5.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. IFP Advisors Inc raised its holdings in shares of Taylor Morrison Home by 138.9% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 614 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 357 shares during the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lifted its holdings in Taylor Morrison Home by 3,911.1% in the 3rd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,083 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 1,056 shares in the last quarter. West Tower Group LLC acquired a new stake in Taylor Morrison Home during the 2nd quarter worth $56,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Taylor Morrison Home during the first quarter worth $44,000. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Taylor Morrison Home in the third quarter valued at about $108,000. 95.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Taylor Morrison Home Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a public homebuilder in the United States. The company designs, builds, and sells single and multi-family detached and attached homes; and develops lifestyle and master-planned communities. It also develops and constructs multi-use properties consisting of commercial space, retail, and multi-family properties under the Urban Form brand name; and offers title insurance and closing settlement services, as well as financial services.

