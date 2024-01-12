TC Biopharm (Holdings) Plc (NASDAQ:TCBP) Short Interest Down 45.7% in December

TC Biopharm (Holdings) Plc (NASDAQ:TCBP – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 23,300 shares, a decrease of 45.7% from the December 15th total of 42,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 94,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

TC Biopharm Trading Up 8.4 %

Shares of TC Biopharm stock opened at $2.45 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of $68.81. TC Biopharm has a 12-month low of $2.03 and a 12-month high of $192.20.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in TC Biopharm in the second quarter worth about $40,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TC Biopharm during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Armistice Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of TC Biopharm by 45.9% during the 1st quarter. Armistice Capital LLC now owns 120,684 shares of the company’s stock worth $193,000 after purchasing an additional 37,972 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc purchased a new stake in shares of TC Biopharm during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $76,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.87% of the company’s stock.

TC Biopharm Company Profile

TC Biopharm (Holdings) Plc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing immunotherapy products based on its allogeneic gamma delta T cell platform. Its product pipeline includes OmnImmune, an allogeneic unmodified gamma-delta T cell therapy product used in the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia; and ImmuniStim, an unmodified cell therapy to treat COVID-19.

