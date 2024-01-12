TC Energy (TSE:TRP) Price Target Raised to C$55.00 at CIBC

TC Energy (TSE:TRP – Free Report) (NYSE:TRP) had its target price upped by CIBC from C$54.00 to C$55.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on TRP. Scotiabank reduced their price target on shares of TC Energy from C$55.00 to C$54.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of TC Energy from C$54.00 to C$57.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of TC Energy from C$45.00 to C$47.00 in a report on Monday, October 16th. ATB Capital set a C$54.00 target price on shares of TC Energy and gave the company a sector perform rating in a report on Friday, January 5th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on shares of TC Energy from C$50.00 to C$51.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Monday, December 4th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of C$54.50.

Shares of TSE TRP opened at C$52.74 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of C$51.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$49.89. The stock has a market capitalization of C$54.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -376.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 193.59. TC Energy has a 52 week low of C$43.70 and a 52 week high of C$58.56.

TC Energy (TSE:TRP – Get Free Report) (NYSE:TRP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported C$1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.97 by C$0.03. The firm had revenue of C$3.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$3.23 billion. TC Energy had a net margin of 0.07% and a return on equity of 0.11%. On average, equities analysts predict that TC Energy will post 4.1446443 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 31st. Investors of record on Friday, December 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.93 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $3.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.05%. TC Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently -2,657.14%.

In other news, Senior Officer Christine R. Johnston sold 1,850 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$51.35, for a total transaction of C$94,997.50. In other news, Director Troy Tally sold 900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$38.11, for a total transaction of C$34,299.99. Also, Senior Officer Christine R. Johnston sold 1,850 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$51.35, for a total value of C$94,997.50. Insiders sold a total of 3,690 shares of company stock valued at $179,330 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

TC Energy Corporation operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. It operates through five segments: Canadian Natural Gas Pipelines; U.S. Natural Gas Pipelines; Mexico Natural Gas Pipelines; Liquids Pipelines; and Power and Energy Solutions. The company builds and operates a network of 93,700 kilometers of natural gas pipelines, which transports natural gas from supply basins to local distribution companies, power generation plants, industrial facilities, interconnecting pipelines, LNG export terminals, and other businesses.

