Tectum Price Up 32.1% Over Last 7 Days (TET)

Tectum (TET) traded 7.9% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on January 12th. Tectum has a total market cap of $268.89 million and $3.13 million worth of Tectum was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Tectum token can currently be purchased for $37.11 or 0.00080665 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, Tectum has traded up 32.1% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Tectum alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00000849 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 25.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0171 or 0.00000037 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0078 or 0.00000017 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

Tectum Profile

Tectum launched on February 28th, 2018. Tectum’s total supply is 10,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 7,245,356 tokens. The Reddit community for Tectum is https://reddit.com/r//tectumcrypto/. The official message board for Tectum is medium.com/@tectumsoftnote. Tectum’s official Twitter account is @tectumsocial. The official website for Tectum is tectum.io.

Tectum Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Tectum (TET) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2018and operates on the Ethereum platform. Tectum has a current supply of 10,000,000 with 4,981,934.07815669 in circulation. The last known price of Tectum is 37.41214104 USD and is down -3.77 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 9 active market(s) with $3,046,222.17 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://tectum.io/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tectum directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Tectum should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Tectum using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Tectum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Tectum and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.