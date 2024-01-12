Telsey Advisory Group Raises American Eagle Outfitters (NYSE:AEO) Price Target to $22.00

American Eagle Outfitters (NYSE:AEO – Free Report) had its price objective upped by Telsey Advisory Group from $19.00 to $22.00 in a research note published on Tuesday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. They currently have a market perform rating on the apparel retailer’s stock. Telsey Advisory Group also issued estimates for American Eagle Outfitters’ Q4 2024 earnings at $0.48 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $1.39 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $0.52 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $1.51 EPS.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on AEO. TD Cowen boosted their target price on American Eagle Outfitters from $15.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research report on Monday, December 4th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on American Eagle Outfitters from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 24th. Bank of America raised American Eagle Outfitters from an underperform rating to a neutral rating and boosted their target price for the company from $12.50 to $19.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 15th. Citigroup boosted their target price on American Eagle Outfitters from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 15th. Finally, StockNews.com raised American Eagle Outfitters from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Saturday, January 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, American Eagle Outfitters currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $17.73.

American Eagle Outfitters Price Performance

NYSE:AEO opened at $21.44 on Tuesday. American Eagle Outfitters has a 1 year low of $9.95 and a 1 year high of $21.66. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.71 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $16.80. The company has a market cap of $4.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.32, a PEG ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.55.

American Eagle Outfitters (NYSE:AEO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 21st. The apparel retailer reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.01. American Eagle Outfitters had a return on equity of 15.23% and a net margin of 4.30%. The business had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.28 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.42 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that American Eagle Outfitters will post 1.35 EPS for the current year.

American Eagle Outfitters Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 19th. Investors of record on Friday, January 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 4th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.33%. This is a boost from American Eagle Outfitters’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. American Eagle Outfitters’s payout ratio is presently 45.05%.

Insider Activity at American Eagle Outfitters

In other American Eagle Outfitters news, EVP Michael R. Rempell sold 40,000 shares of American Eagle Outfitters stock in a transaction on Monday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.55, for a total transaction of $782,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 172,186 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,366,236.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 7.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On American Eagle Outfitters

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AEO. State of Wyoming bought a new stake in American Eagle Outfitters during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. purchased a new position in shares of American Eagle Outfitters in the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new position in shares of American Eagle Outfitters in the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of American Eagle Outfitters in the 3rd quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Quarry LP purchased a new position in shares of American Eagle Outfitters in the 1st quarter valued at $38,000. 90.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

American Eagle Outfitters Company Profile

American Eagle Outfitters, Inc operates as a specialty retailer that provides clothing, accessories, and personal care products under the American Eagle and Aerie brands in the United States and internationally. The company provides jeans, apparel and accessories, and personal care products for women and men; and intimates, apparel, activewear, and swim collections.

