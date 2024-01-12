TELUS International (Cda) Inc. (NYSE:TIXT) Short Interest Update

TELUS International (Cda) Inc. (NYSE:TIXT – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 671,600 shares, a drop of 41.1% from the December 15th total of 1,140,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 261,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.6 days. Currently, 1.0% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

TELUS International (Cda) Stock Up 2.2 %

NYSE TIXT traded up $0.19 during trading on Friday, reaching $8.93. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 35,509 shares, compared to its average volume of 162,848. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $7.68 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. TELUS International has a 1-year low of $6.03 and a 1-year high of $24.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $652.60 million, a PE ratio of 48.53, a PEG ratio of 7.98 and a beta of 0.85.

TELUS International (Cda) (NYSE:TIXT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.21. TELUS International (Cda) had a net margin of 1.89% and a return on equity of 13.01%. The business had revenue of $663.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $657.55 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.30 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that TELUS International will post 0.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On TELUS International (Cda)

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its holdings in shares of TELUS International (Cda) by 0.4% during the second quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 13,252,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $201,171,000 after buying an additional 49,378 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of TELUS International (Cda) by 2.1% during the second quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 11,373,524 shares of the company’s stock worth $172,457,000 after purchasing an additional 229,714 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors grew its holdings in shares of TELUS International (Cda) by 14.5% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 5,536,117 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,798,000 after purchasing an additional 699,567 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its holdings in shares of TELUS International (Cda) by 11.2% during the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,428,626 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,662,000 after purchasing an additional 143,899 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC lifted its stake in shares of TELUS International (Cda) by 9.6% in the second quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 964,985 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,648,000 after acquiring an additional 84,740 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.55% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Citigroup dropped their price objective on TELUS International (Cda) from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on TELUS International (Cda) from $12.00 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 6th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on TELUS International (Cda) from $11.00 to $8.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 6th. TD Securities dropped their target price on shares of TELUS International (Cda) from $12.00 to $10.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 6th. Finally, National Bankshares dropped their target price on shares of TELUS International (Cda) from $16.00 to $10.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $14.73.

TELUS International (Cda) Company Profile

TELUS International (Cda) Inc design, builds, and delivers digital solutions for customer experience (CX) in Europe, North America, the Asia-Pacific, and the Central America. The company provides digital experience solutions, such as AI and bots, omnichannel CX, enterprise mobility solutions, cloud contact center, big data analytics, platform transformation, and UX/UI design; and customer experience solutions, including work anywhere/work from home, contact center outsourcing, technical support, sales growth and customer retention, healthcare/patient experience, and debt collection.

