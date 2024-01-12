Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER) Shares Bought by Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER – Free Report) by 3.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,292,276 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 72,391 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Teradyne were worth $230,282,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Teradyne by 3.1% during the second quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 3,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $360,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Teradyne by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. Exchange Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,321 shares of the company’s stock worth $258,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its position in shares of Teradyne by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 2,280 shares of the company’s stock worth $254,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its stake in Teradyne by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 24,531 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,731,000 after buying an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TFC Financial Management Inc. increased its position in Teradyne by 18.3% during the third quarter. TFC Financial Management Inc. now owns 745 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after buying an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. 99.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

TER has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on Teradyne from $120.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. Northland Securities raised shares of Teradyne from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $126.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 26th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Teradyne in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Teradyne from $114.00 to $88.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 27th. Finally, Craig Hallum cut their price target on Teradyne from $131.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Teradyne has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $108.55.

Insider Transactions at Teradyne

In related news, insider Brad Robbins sold 1,485 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.18, for a total transaction of $154,707.30. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 51,579 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,373,500.22. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

Teradyne Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of Teradyne stock opened at $105.10 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.46, a PEG ratio of 3.77 and a beta of 1.57. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $97.54 and its 200 day moving average price is $100.88. Teradyne, Inc. has a twelve month low of $81.07 and a twelve month high of $119.20.

Teradyne (NASDAQ:TER – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The company reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $703.73 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $684.36 million. Teradyne had a return on equity of 20.56% and a net margin of 18.41%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Teradyne, Inc. will post 2.86 EPS for the current year.

Teradyne Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 27th were paid a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 24th. Teradyne’s dividend payout ratio is presently 14.43%.

Teradyne Profile

(Free Report)

Teradyne, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, sells, and supports automatic test equipment worldwide. The company operates through Semiconductor Test, System Test, Industrial Automation, and Wireless Test segments. The Semiconductor Test segment offers products and services for wafer level and device package testing in automotive, industrial, communications, consumer, smartphones, cloud computer and electronic game, and other applications.

