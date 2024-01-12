TerraClassicUSD Trading 1% Higher This Week (USTC)

TerraClassicUSD (USTC) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on January 12th. During the last seven days, TerraClassicUSD has traded up 1% against the dollar. One TerraClassicUSD coin can now be purchased for about $0.0280 or 0.00000061 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. TerraClassicUSD has a market capitalization of $251.48 million and $66.39 million worth of TerraClassicUSD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $38.74 or 0.00084258 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $12.92 or 0.00028087 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.61 or 0.00023081 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.59 or 0.00007817 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0844 or 0.00000184 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0934 or 0.00000203 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000438 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00001775 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded 9.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.91 or 0.00006300 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00001584 BTC.

TerraClassicUSD Profile

USTC uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 24th, 2019. TerraClassicUSD’s total supply is 9,779,518,440 coins and its circulating supply is 8,971,325,899 coins. TerraClassicUSD’s official Twitter account is @terra_money and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for TerraClassicUSD is medium.com/terra-money. TerraClassicUSD’s official website is terra.money.

TerraClassicUSD Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “TerraClassicUSD (USTC) is a digital asset built on the Terra blockchain and created due to the de-pegging of TerraUSD (UST) from the US dollar. USTC is designed to provide users with a digital asset that maintains a value relative to a basket of assets, including the US Dollar and other stablecoins. It is issued and managed by Terraform Labs and provides an easy and secure way to transfer value within the Terra network. In early May 2022, the price of Terra’s LUNA and UST tokens began to plummet, leading to the collapse of both tokens and the Terra network. To protect users, Terraform Labs moved users’ UST tokens to the Terra Classic wallet, exchanging them for USTC tokens, and providing more market liquidity.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TerraClassicUSD directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TerraClassicUSD should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy TerraClassicUSD using one of the exchanges listed above.

