Terran Orbital (NYSE:LLAP) Downgraded by B. Riley to Neutral

B. Riley lowered shares of Terran Orbital (NYSE:LLAP – Free Report) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report report published on Monday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. They currently have $1.35 price target on the stock, down from their prior price target of $2.50. B. Riley also issued estimates for Terran Orbital’s Q1 2024 earnings at ($0.16) EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at ($0.14) EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at ($0.12) EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.10) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($0.51) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($0.10) EPS.

Separately, HC Wainwright decreased their price objective on Terran Orbital from $5.00 to $3.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $5.45.

Terran Orbital stock opened at $0.91 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $176.24 million, a P/E ratio of -0.96 and a beta of 2.18. Terran Orbital has a 1 year low of $0.62 and a 1 year high of $3.45. The business has a 50-day moving average of $0.92 and a 200-day moving average of $1.09.

Terran Orbital (NYSE:LLAP – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $43.89 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $51.26 million. Research analysts anticipate that Terran Orbital will post -0.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Terran Orbital by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,860,777 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,214,000 after acquiring an additional 66,495 shares in the last quarter. Armistice Capital LLC lifted its stake in Terran Orbital by 13.3% in the 3rd quarter. Armistice Capital LLC now owns 17,364,285 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,454,000 after acquiring an additional 2,039,285 shares in the last quarter. First Wilshire Securities Management Inc. bought a new stake in Terran Orbital in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $578,000. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in Terran Orbital by 16.5% in the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 711,377 shares of the company’s stock valued at $592,000 after acquiring an additional 100,637 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC bought a new stake in Terran Orbital in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Institutional investors own 92.74% of the company’s stock.

Terran Orbital Corporation manufactures and sells satellites for aerospace and defense industry in the United States. It operates through two segments, Satellite Solutions and Earth Observation Solutions. The Satellite Solutions segment offers end-to-end satellite solutions, including spacecraft design, development, launch services, and on-orbit operations for critical missions across a range of applications in various orbits to governmental agencies and commercial businesses.

