The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) Shares Bought by Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd

Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd grew its holdings in shares of The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW – Free Report) by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 150,620 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,271 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd’s holdings in Charles Schwab were worth $8,269,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Spectrum Financial Alliance Ltd LLC increased its position in Charles Schwab by 361.0% during the 3rd quarter. Spectrum Financial Alliance Ltd LLC now owns 141,952 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,286,000 after purchasing an additional 111,160 shares during the period. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Charles Schwab by 46.4% in the 3rd quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 28,674 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,574,000 after acquiring an additional 9,089 shares during the period. Gray Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Charles Schwab by 10.2% in the 3rd quarter. Gray Wealth Management Inc. now owns 4,274 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $235,000 after acquiring an additional 394 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Charles Schwab by 30.0% in the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 68,899 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,783,000 after acquiring an additional 15,881 shares during the period. Finally, Patten & Patten Inc. TN grew its holdings in shares of Charles Schwab by 84.9% in the 3rd quarter. Patten & Patten Inc. TN now owns 17,375 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $954,000 after acquiring an additional 7,980 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.61% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on SCHW. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Charles Schwab from $92.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Charles Schwab from $71.00 to $64.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on Charles Schwab from $66.00 to $62.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and set a $77.00 target price on shares of Charles Schwab in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. Finally, UBS Group increased their target price on Charles Schwab from $72.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 15th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Charles Schwab presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $69.19.

In other news, Director Carolyn Schwab-Pomerantz sold 12,208 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.28, for a total transaction of $748,106.24. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,722,400 shares in the company, valued at $105,548,672. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Carolyn Schwab-Pomerantz sold 12,208 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.28, for a total transaction of $748,106.24. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,722,400 shares in the company, valued at $105,548,672. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Paula A. Sneed sold 6,918 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.98, for a total value of $345,761.64. Following the sale, the director now owns 112,398 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,617,652.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 33,402 shares of company stock worth $1,945,960. Corporate insiders own 6.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE SCHW opened at $65.26 on Friday. The Charles Schwab Co. has a 12-month low of $45.00 and a 12-month high of $84.51. The company has a market cap of $115.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.75, a P/E/G ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $62.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $59.53.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.02. Charles Schwab had a return on equity of 24.58% and a net margin of 30.14%. The firm had revenue of $4.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.62 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.10 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 16.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 3.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 24th. Investors of record on Friday, November 10th were issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 9th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.53%. Charles Schwab’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.33%.

The Charles Schwab Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a savings and loan holding company that provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services.

