The Descartes Systems Group Inc. (NASDAQ:DSGX) is Summit Creek Advisors LLC’s 2nd Largest Position

Summit Creek Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of The Descartes Systems Group Inc. (NASDAQ:DSGX – Free Report) (TSE:DSG) by 0.4% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 338,455 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,360 shares during the quarter. The Descartes Systems Group comprises 3.4% of Summit Creek Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Summit Creek Advisors LLC’s holdings in The Descartes Systems Group were worth $24,836,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of DSGX. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of The Descartes Systems Group by 270.8% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 445 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares during the period. Fred Alger Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Descartes Systems Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in shares of The Descartes Systems Group by 47.1% during the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 550 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of The Descartes Systems Group by 36.6% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,574 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $127,000 after purchasing an additional 422 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC acquired a new stake in shares of The Descartes Systems Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $128,000. 76.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get The Descartes Systems Group alerts:

The Descartes Systems Group Stock Performance

Shares of DSGX stock opened at $83.91 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $81.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $77.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 64.05 and a beta of 1.00. The Descartes Systems Group Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $69.29 and a fifty-two week high of $86.18.

Analyst Ratings Changes

The Descartes Systems Group ( NASDAQ:DSGX Get Free Report ) (TSE:DSG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 5th. The technology company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by ($0.03). The Descartes Systems Group had a net margin of 20.71% and a return on equity of 9.92%. The firm had revenue of $144.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $144.17 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.31 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that The Descartes Systems Group Inc. will post 1.3 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on DSGX shares. TD Securities raised their price objective on shares of The Descartes Systems Group from $91.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. Stephens lifted their price target on shares of The Descartes Systems Group from $94.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. Wolfe Research raised shares of The Descartes Systems Group from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $95.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. StockNews.com raised shares of The Descartes Systems Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on shares of The Descartes Systems Group from $65.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $88.44.

Get Our Latest Research Report on The Descartes Systems Group

The Descartes Systems Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Descartes Systems Group Inc provides cloud-based logistics and supply chain solutions worldwide. The company's Logistics Technology platform offers a range of modular, interoperable web and wireless logistics management solutions. The company provides a suite of solutions that include routing, mobile, and telematics; transportation management; e-commerce shipping and fulfillment; customs and regulatory compliance; trade intelligence; broker and forwarder enterprise systems; and B2B messaging and connectivity services.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DSGX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Descartes Systems Group Inc. (NASDAQ:DSGX – Free Report) (TSE:DSG).

Receive News & Ratings for The Descartes Systems Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Descartes Systems Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.