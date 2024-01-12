The Goldman Sachs Group Initiates Coverage on Anglo American (OTCMKTS:NGLOY)

Research analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Anglo American (OTCMKTS:NGLOY – Get Free Report) in a report issued on Friday, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage set a “neutral” rating on the mining company’s stock.
Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on NGLOY. UBS Group raised Anglo American from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Anglo American from GBX 2,650 ($33.78) to GBX 2,900 ($36.97) in a research note on Thursday, September 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Anglo American from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets downgraded Anglo American from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Anglo American has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $2,714.00.
View Our Latest Research Report on NGLOY
Anglo American Trading Up 2.0 %
Anglo American Company Profile
Anglo American plc operates as a mining company worldwide. It explores for rough and polished diamonds, copper, platinum group metals, metallurgical and thermal coal, steelmaking coal, and iron ore; and nickel, polyhalite, and manganese ores, as well as alloys. The company was founded in 1917 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Anglo American
- Airline Stocks – Top Airline Stocks to Buy Now
- 2 eCommerce upgrades that you can buy into
- What are stock market earnings reports?
- Is Howmet Aerospace a buy after a bullish upgrade?
- How to Use the MarketBeat Dividend Calculator
- Will Pepsi’s Carrefour showdown result in more price disputes?
Receive News & Ratings for Anglo American Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Anglo American and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.