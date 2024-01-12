The Goldman Sachs Group Initiates Coverage on Anglo American (OTCMKTS:NGLOY)

Posted by on Jan 12th, 2024

Research analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Anglo American (OTCMKTS:NGLOYGet Free Report) in a report issued on Friday, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage set a “neutral” rating on the mining company’s stock.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on NGLOY. UBS Group raised Anglo American from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Anglo American from GBX 2,650 ($33.78) to GBX 2,900 ($36.97) in a research note on Thursday, September 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Anglo American from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets downgraded Anglo American from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Anglo American has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $2,714.00.

View Our Latest Research Report on NGLOY

Anglo American Trading Up 2.0 %

OTCMKTS:NGLOY opened at $11.81 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.30, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. Anglo American has a 1-year low of $10.37 and a 1-year high of $22.95. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.42.

Anglo American Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Anglo American plc operates as a mining company worldwide. It explores for rough and polished diamonds, copper, platinum group metals, metallurgical and thermal coal, steelmaking coal, and iron ore; and nickel, polyhalite, and manganese ores, as well as alloys. The company was founded in 1917 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

Featured Articles

Analyst Recommendations for Anglo American (OTCMKTS:NGLOY)

Receive News & Ratings for Anglo American Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Anglo American and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.