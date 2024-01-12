The Goldman Sachs Group Initiates Coverage on Anglo American (OTCMKTS:NGLOY)

Research analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Anglo American (OTCMKTS:NGLOY – Get Free Report) in a report issued on Friday, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage set a “neutral” rating on the mining company’s stock.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on NGLOY. UBS Group raised Anglo American from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Anglo American from GBX 2,650 ($33.78) to GBX 2,900 ($36.97) in a research note on Thursday, September 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Anglo American from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets downgraded Anglo American from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Anglo American has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $2,714.00.

Get Anglo American alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on NGLOY

Anglo American Trading Up 2.0 %

Anglo American Company Profile

OTCMKTS:NGLOY opened at $11.81 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.30, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. Anglo American has a 1-year low of $10.37 and a 1-year high of $22.95. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.42.

(Get Free Report)

Anglo American plc operates as a mining company worldwide. It explores for rough and polished diamonds, copper, platinum group metals, metallurgical and thermal coal, steelmaking coal, and iron ore; and nickel, polyhalite, and manganese ores, as well as alloys. The company was founded in 1917 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Anglo American Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Anglo American and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.