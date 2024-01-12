The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY) Shares Purchased by Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd.

Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. increased its position in shares of The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY – Free Report) by 86.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,980 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,155 shares during the quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd.’s holdings in Hershey were worth $1,808,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cedar Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Hershey in the third quarter valued at approximately $383,000. Assetmark Inc. lifted its holdings in Hershey by 4.9% in the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 11,977 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,396,000 after acquiring an additional 560 shares during the period. Crestone Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Hershey in the third quarter valued at approximately $356,000. TIAA Trust National Association acquired a new position in Hershey in the third quarter valued at approximately $12,525,000. Finally, Foster Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Hershey by 13.4% in the third quarter. Foster Group Inc. now owns 2,953 shares of the company’s stock valued at $591,000 after acquiring an additional 349 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.47% of the company’s stock.

Get Hershey alerts:

Hershey Price Performance

HSY opened at $190.41 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $188.50 and its 200 day moving average price is $207.36. The Hershey Company has a 12-month low of $178.82 and a 12-month high of $276.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. The firm has a market cap of $38.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.54, a PEG ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.34.

Hershey Announces Dividend

Hershey ( NYSE:HSY Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The company reported $2.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.47 by $0.13. Hershey had a return on equity of 54.74% and a net margin of 17.11%. The firm had revenue of $3.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.95 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.17 EPS. Hershey’s revenue was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that The Hershey Company will post 9.53 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, November 17th were paid a dividend of $1.192 per share. This represents a $4.77 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.50%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 16th. Hershey’s payout ratio is 51.46%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Hershey news, CFO Steven E. Voskuil sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.71, for a total transaction of $289,065.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 32,816 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,323,971.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders have sold a total of 4,500 shares of company stock worth $847,995 in the last quarter. 0.34% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

HSY has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. DA Davidson assumed coverage on Hershey in a report on Friday, December 8th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $205.00 price target for the company. Barclays dropped their price target on Hershey from $265.00 to $218.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. Stephens began coverage on Hershey in a research report on Friday, October 13th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $240.00 price target for the company. Piper Sandler cut Hershey from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $240.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. Finally, TD Cowen cut Hershey from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $235.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Friday, October 27th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $239.81.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Hershey

About Hershey

(Free Report)

The Hershey Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of confectionery products and pantry items in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America Confectionery, North America Salty Snacks, and International. It offers chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery products; gum and mint refreshment products, including mints, chewing gums, and bubble gums; pantry items, such as baking ingredients, toppings, beverages, and sundae syrups; and snack items comprising spreads, bars, snack bites, mixes, popcorn, and pretzels.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Hershey Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hershey and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.