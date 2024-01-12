The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) Receives Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” by the twenty-six ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $345.46.

Several research firms recently commented on HD. Telsey Advisory Group restated a “market perform” rating and set a $325.00 price target on shares of Home Depot in a report on Wednesday, November 15th. Barclays upgraded Home Depot from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $325.00 to $372.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on Home Depot from $303.00 to $299.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 15th. Truist Financial boosted their price target on Home Depot from $356.00 to $387.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $350.00 to $335.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 15th.

Shares of NYSE:HD opened at $356.53 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $354.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.97. The company’s fifty day moving average is $326.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $317.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.37. Home Depot has a 12-month low of $274.26 and a 12-month high of $361.00.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 14th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.75 by $0.06. Home Depot had a return on equity of 1,339.65% and a net margin of 10.22%. The firm had revenue of $37.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $37.59 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $4.24 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Home Depot will post 15.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 30th were given a $2.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 29th. This represents a $8.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.34%. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio is currently 53.66%.

In other news, EVP William D. Bastek sold 1,612 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $313.90, for a total value of $506,006.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 17,966 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,639,527.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, EVP William D. Bastek sold 1,612 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $313.90, for a total value of $506,006.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,966 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,639,527.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Kimberly R. Scardino sold 1,375 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $306.51, for a total value of $421,451.25. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 6,744 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,067,103.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 3,114 shares of company stock worth $966,456. Company insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in Home Depot during the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in shares of Home Depot during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in Home Depot in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Studio Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Home Depot during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL bought a new position in Home Depot in the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. 68.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

