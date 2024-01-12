The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC) Shares Acquired by Phillips Wealth Planners LLC

Phillips Wealth Planners LLC increased its position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC – Free Report) by 21.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,282 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,273 shares during the period. The PNC Financial Services Group comprises approximately 1.1% of Phillips Wealth Planners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Phillips Wealth Planners LLC’s holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group were worth $842,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PNC. MUFG Securities EMEA plc acquired a new position in The PNC Financial Services Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Fiduciary Alliance LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in the second quarter worth $27,000. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group during the third quarter worth $29,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group during the second quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Roffman Miller Associates Inc. PA purchased a new stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group during the second quarter worth $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.14% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at The PNC Financial Services Group

In other The PNC Financial Services Group news, EVP Guild Deborah sold 1,533 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.51, for a total value of $203,137.83. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,092 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,264,860.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on PNC shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price objective on The PNC Financial Services Group from $125.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. Bank of America upgraded shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $112.00 to $127.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $144.00 to $142.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Finally, Stephens reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $138.00 price target on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in a report on Tuesday, December 5th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $147.43.

The PNC Financial Services Group Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of PNC stock opened at $152.28 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.82. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $140.48 and its 200-day moving average is $129.37. The stock has a market cap of $60.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.59, a PEG ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.18. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $109.40 and a 52-week high of $167.12.

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, October 13th. The financial services provider reported $3.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.10 by $0.50. The company had revenue of $5.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.32 billion. The PNC Financial Services Group had a net margin of 20.39% and a return on equity of 12.91%. The PNC Financial Services Group’s quarterly revenue was down 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.78 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 13.89 EPS for the current year.

The PNC Financial Services Group Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 16th will be issued a $1.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 12th. This represents a $6.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.07%. The PNC Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.03%.

The PNC Financial Services Group Profile

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Retail Banking, Corporate & Institutional Banking, and Asset Management Group segments. The company's Retail Banking segment offers checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit; residential mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, auto loans, credit cards, education loans, and personal and small business loans and lines of credit; and brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services.

