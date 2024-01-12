The PNC Financial Services Group Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NYSE:PNC)

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC – Get Free Report) was the recipient of unusually large options trading activity on Thursday. Stock investors purchased 72,438 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 1,244% compared to the average volume of 5,391 call options.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have commented on PNC shares. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on The PNC Financial Services Group from $125.00 to $143.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 8th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on The PNC Financial Services Group from $144.00 to $142.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. StockNews.com lowered The PNC Financial Services Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, November 17th. Stephens reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $138.00 price objective on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in a research report on Tuesday, December 5th. Finally, Odeon Capital Group raised The PNC Financial Services Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $153.38 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $147.43.

The PNC Financial Services Group Stock Performance

NYSE PNC traded down $2.60 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $149.94. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 419,169 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,857,189. The PNC Financial Services Group has a 12 month low of $109.40 and a 12 month high of $167.12. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $140.48 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $129.37. The company has a market cap of $59.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.82.

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 13th. The financial services provider reported $3.60 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.10 by $0.50. The PNC Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 12.91% and a net margin of 20.39%. The company had revenue of $5.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.32 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.78 EPS. The PNC Financial Services Group’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that The PNC Financial Services Group will post 13.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The PNC Financial Services Group Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 16th will be issued a $1.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 12th. This represents a $6.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.13%. The PNC Financial Services Group’s payout ratio is 43.03%.

Insider Transactions at The PNC Financial Services Group

In related news, EVP Guild Deborah sold 1,533 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.51, for a total value of $203,137.83. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 17,092 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,264,860.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On The PNC Financial Services Group

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Comerica Bank bought a new stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $5,594,000. EA Series Trust purchased a new position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $440,000. Border to Coast Pensions Partnership Ltd lifted its position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 20.2% during the 1st quarter. Border to Coast Pensions Partnership Ltd now owns 106,703 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $13,562,000 after buying an additional 17,938 shares in the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 109,318 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $13,769,000 after buying an additional 1,098 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,369,554 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $925,399,000 after buying an additional 150,470 shares in the last quarter. 80.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About The PNC Financial Services Group

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Retail Banking, Corporate & Institutional Banking, and Asset Management Group segments. The company's Retail Banking segment offers checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit; residential mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, auto loans, credit cards, education loans, and personal and small business loans and lines of credit; and brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services.

