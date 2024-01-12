The Property Franchise Group PLC (LON:TPFG) Announces Dividend of GBX 2

The Property Franchise Group PLC (LON:TPFG – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Wednesday, January 10th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 18th will be given a dividend of GBX 2 ($0.03) per share on Friday, February 2nd. This represents a dividend yield of 0.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 18th. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

The Property Franchise Group Price Performance

LON:TPFG opened at GBX 310 ($3.95) on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 343.92 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 303.53. The company has a market capitalization of £100.01 million, a PE ratio of 1,369.57 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.09, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 1.20. The Property Franchise Group has a 1-year low of GBX 215 ($2.74) and a 1-year high of GBX 365 ($4.65).

The Property Franchise Group Company Profile

The Property Franchise Group PLC manages residential real estate properties in the United Kingdom. It operates through two segments, Property Franchising and Financial Services. The company provides residential letting, estate agency, sales, and property management services to tenants and landlords; and financial services, as well as operates as property franchisor.

