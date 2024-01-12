The Rank Group (LON:RNK) Receives “Buy” Rating from Shore Capital

Shore Capital reissued their buy rating on shares of The Rank Group (LON:RNK – Free Report) in a research report report published on Monday, Marketbeat.com reports.

The Rank Group Stock Performance

LON RNK opened at GBX 74.40 ($0.95) on Monday. The company has a market cap of £348.51 million, a P/E ratio of -372.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 2.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 70.52, a current ratio of 0.43 and a quick ratio of 0.65. The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 73.95 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 81.96. The Rank Group has a 1-year low of GBX 60.40 ($0.77) and a 1-year high of GBX 107.60 ($1.37).

The Rank Group Company Profile

The Rank Group Plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in provision of gaming services in Great Britain, Spain, and India. It operates through Grosvenor Venues, Mecca Venues, Digital, and Enracha Venues segments. The company offers a range of casino table games, including roulette, blackjack, baccarat, and poker, as well as electronic roulette and slots machine games; and community games, such as bingo, slot machine games, food and drink, and live entertainment.

