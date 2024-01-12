The Rank Group (LON:RNK) Receives “Buy” Rating from Shore Capital

Shore Capital reissued their buy rating on shares of The Rank Group (LON:RNK – Free Report) in a research report report published on Monday, Marketbeat.com reports.
The Rank Group Stock Performance
LON RNK opened at GBX 74.40 ($0.95) on Monday. The company has a market cap of £348.51 million, a P/E ratio of -372.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 2.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 70.52, a current ratio of 0.43 and a quick ratio of 0.65. The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 73.95 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 81.96. The Rank Group has a 1-year low of GBX 60.40 ($0.77) and a 1-year high of GBX 107.60 ($1.37).
The Rank Group Company Profile
