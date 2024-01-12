The RMR Group Inc. (NASDAQ:RMR) Announces Dividend Increase – $0.40 Per Share

The RMR Group Inc. (NASDAQ:RMR – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Friday, January 12th, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 22nd will be paid a dividend of 0.40 per share by the financial services provider on Thursday, February 15th. This represents a dividend yield of 5.95%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 19th. This is a positive change from The RMR Group’s previous dividend of $0.30.

The RMR Group has raised its dividend by an average of 1.7% annually over the last three years. The RMR Group has a payout ratio of 81.6% indicating that its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings fall. Analysts expect The RMR Group to earn $1.96 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.60 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 81.6%.

The RMR Group Trading Down 1.9 %

Shares of RMR opened at $26.88 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $852.36 million, a PE ratio of 7.86 and a beta of 1.40. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $25.63 and a 200-day moving average price of $24.47. The RMR Group has a 12-month low of $20.79 and a 12-month high of $31.55.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The RMR Group ( NASDAQ:RMR Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $222.93 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $236.35 million. The RMR Group had a return on equity of 8.14% and a net margin of 5.94%. As a group, analysts predict that The RMR Group will post 1.88 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have weighed in on RMR shares. TheStreet upgraded The RMR Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. StockNews.com downgraded The RMR Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 14th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On The RMR Group

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in RMR. Swiss National Bank increased its stake in shares of The RMR Group by 8.0% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 36,592 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,138,000 after buying an additional 2,700 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of The RMR Group by 16.7% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 106,663 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,317,000 after buying an additional 15,225 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of The RMR Group by 58.7% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 7,468 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $232,000 after buying an additional 2,762 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in shares of The RMR Group by 13.7% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 59,204 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,841,000 after buying an additional 7,138 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in The RMR Group by 0.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,325,799 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $41,232,000 after purchasing an additional 4,845 shares during the period. 38.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About The RMR Group

The RMR Group Inc, through its subsidiary, The RMR Group LLC, provides asset management services in the United States. The company offers management services to its four publicly traded real estate investment trusts, three real estate operating companies, and private capital vehicles. It also provides advisory services to publicly traded mortgage real estate investment trust.

Featured Stories

