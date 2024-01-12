The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV) Shares Sold by Perigon Wealth Management LLC

Perigon Wealth Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV – Free Report) by 4.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 39,331 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 1,940 shares during the period. Perigon Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Travelers Companies were worth $6,423,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Travelers Companies during the second quarter worth $26,000. FWL Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Travelers Companies in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Arlington Trust Co LLC acquired a new position in shares of Travelers Companies in the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Northwest Capital Management Inc acquired a new position in shares of Travelers Companies in the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, RFP Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Travelers Companies in the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. 81.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on TRV shares. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Travelers Companies from $185.00 to $172.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. TD Cowen started coverage on Travelers Companies in a research report on Wednesday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $247.00 target price on the stock. HSBC assumed coverage on Travelers Companies in a research report on Thursday, December 28th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $203.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on shares of Travelers Companies from $180.00 to $176.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 6th. Finally, Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of Travelers Companies in a report on Thursday, November 16th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $196.27.

Travelers Companies Trading Down 0.0 %

TRV stock opened at $194.79 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $181.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $171.64. The company has a quick ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The Travelers Companies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $157.33 and a 52-week high of $195.16. The firm has a market cap of $44.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.09, a PEG ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 0.58.

Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 18th. The insurance provider reported $1.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.93 by ($0.98). The firm had revenue of $10.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.42 billion. Travelers Companies had a return on equity of 10.41% and a net margin of 5.45%. The company’s revenue was up 14.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.20 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that The Travelers Companies, Inc. will post 11.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Travelers Companies Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Investors of record on Friday, December 8th were paid a $1.00 dividend. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 7th. Travelers Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 43.29%.

Insider Activity at Travelers Companies

In related news, EVP Andy F. Bessette sold 3,797 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.38, for a total value of $643,135.86. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 13,005 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,202,786.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, EVP Andy F. Bessette sold 3,797 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.38, for a total value of $643,135.86. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 13,005 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,202,786.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Vice Chairman William H. Heyman sold 270 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.00, for a total transaction of $48,060.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 255,178 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,421,684. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.29% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Travelers Companies Company Profile

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

