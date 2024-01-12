Thompson Investment Management Inc. Buys 200 Shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Thompson Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Free Report) by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,563 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Thompson Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $1,911,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in MRK. Marquette Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP bought a new position in Merck & Co., Inc. during the second quarter worth about $28,000. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 180.2% during the third quarter. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. now owns 311 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Level Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 45.5% during the second quarter. Level Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 320 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Front Row Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 36.0% during the first quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 363 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. 74.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have weighed in on MRK shares. UBS Group upgraded Merck & Co., Inc. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $117.00 to $122.00 in a report on Friday, October 20th. Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $122.00 target price on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Friday, October 6th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Merck & Co., Inc. from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $132.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, October 27th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Merck & Co., Inc. from $115.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, October 27th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $135.00 target price on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Tuesday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $125.65.

Merck & Co., Inc. Price Performance

Shares of NYSE MRK opened at $118.40 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $106.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $106.78. The company has a market cap of $300.02 billion, a PE ratio of 65.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.35. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. Merck & Co., Inc. has a twelve month low of $96.36 and a twelve month high of $119.94.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The company reported $2.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.94 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.30 billion. Merck & Co., Inc. had a return on equity of 18.26% and a net margin of 7.77%. The business’s revenue was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.85 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 1.38 EPS for the current year.

Merck & Co., Inc. Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 15th were given a $0.77 dividend. This is an increase from Merck & Co., Inc.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.73. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.60%. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio is presently 171.11%.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Richard R. Deluca sold 43,823 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.03, for a total value of $4,602,729.69. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 111,764 shares in the company, valued at $11,738,572.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Merck & Co., Inc. news, EVP Richard R. Deluca sold 43,823 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.03, for a total transaction of $4,602,729.69. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 111,764 shares in the company, valued at $11,738,572.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Johannes Jacobus Oosthuizen sold 2,081 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.38, for a total value of $213,052.78. Following the sale, the insider now owns 18,191 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,862,394.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Merck & Co., Inc. Profile

Merck & Co, Inc operates as a healthcare company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Pharmaceutical and Animal Health. The Pharmaceutical segment offers human health pharmaceutical products in the areas of oncology, hospital acute care, immunology, neuroscience, virology, cardiovascular, and diabetes, as well as vaccine products, such as preventive pediatric, adolescent, and adult vaccines.

Further Reading

