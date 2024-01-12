Thompson Investment Management Inc. Has $115,000 Stock Holdings in F&G Annuities & Life, Inc. (NYSE:FG)

Thompson Investment Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in F&G Annuities & Life, Inc. (NYSE:FG – Free Report) by 40.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,108 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,816 shares during the quarter. Thompson Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in F&G Annuities & Life were worth $115,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Madison Avenue Partners LP bought a new stake in F&G Annuities & Life in the 4th quarter valued at about $18,210,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of F&G Annuities & Life by 63.0% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,288,241 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,923,000 after acquiring an additional 497,749 shares during the period. Kennedy Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of F&G Annuities & Life in the second quarter worth $9,054,000. Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of F&G Annuities & Life in the fourth quarter worth $5,567,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in F&G Annuities & Life during the fourth quarter valued at $5,026,000. 96.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have weighed in on FG. Stephens raised their price target on F&G Annuities & Life from $36.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 18th. Piper Sandler began coverage on F&G Annuities & Life in a report on Friday, December 22nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $48.00 price target on the stock.

NYSE:FG opened at $41.78 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.18 and a quick ratio of 0.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.24 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.97. F&G Annuities & Life, Inc. has a one year low of $14.76 and a one year high of $48.14. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $42.46 and a 200-day moving average price of $32.63.

F&G Annuities & Life (NYSE:FG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $851.00 million during the quarter. F&G Annuities & Life had a net margin of 4.02% and a return on equity of 16.80%. Sell-side analysts forecast that F&G Annuities & Life, Inc. will post 3.13 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Investors of record on Friday, December 15th were issued a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.01%. This is an increase from F&G Annuities & Life’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. F&G Annuities & Life’s dividend payout ratio is currently 74.34%.

F&G Annuities & Life, Inc provides fixed annuities and life insurance products in the United States. It serves retail annuity and life customers, as well as institutional clients. The company portfolio includes fixed indexed annuities, multi-year guarantee annuities, and pension risk transfer solution, as well as indexed universal life insurance and institutional funding agreements.

