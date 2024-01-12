Thompson Investment Management Inc. Has $234,000 Position in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Thompson Investment Management Inc. lowered its position in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Free Report) by 6.2% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,128 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 75 shares during the quarter. Thompson Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $234,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in LOW. Field & Main Bank increased its position in Lowe’s Companies by 107.3% during the 2nd quarter. Field & Main Bank now owns 114 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the period. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in Lowe’s Companies during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. True Wealth Design LLC acquired a new stake in Lowe’s Companies during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $42,000. RVW Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Lowe’s Companies during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd increased its position in Lowe’s Companies by 74.6% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 295 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.88% of the company’s stock.

Get Lowe's Companies alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

LOW has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $255.00 to $230.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. UBS Group cut their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $265.00 to $240.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. HSBC initiated coverage on Lowe’s Companies in a report on Friday, September 22nd. They set a “hold” rating and a $250.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler cut their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $240.00 to $218.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group restated a “market perform” rating and set a $215.00 price target (down from $225.00) on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Lowe’s Companies presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $238.92.

Lowe’s Companies Price Performance

LOW opened at $220.11 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $126.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.97, a P/E/G ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.10. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $209.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $214.49. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $181.85 and a 1 year high of $237.21.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 21st. The home improvement retailer reported $3.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.03 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $20.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.87 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 8.49% and a negative return on equity of 54.56%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.27 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 13.02 EPS for the current year.

Lowe’s Companies Profile

(Free Report)

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It also provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, and electrical.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LOW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Lowe's Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lowe's Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.