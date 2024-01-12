Thompson Investment Management Inc. Sells 497 Shares of Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP)

Thompson Investment Management Inc. lessened its holdings in Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP – Free Report) by 27.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,296 shares of the company’s stock after selling 497 shares during the quarter. Thompson Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Molson Coors Beverage were worth $82,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of TAP. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its stake in shares of Molson Coors Beverage by 71,854.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 526,000,917 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,631,900,000 after purchasing an additional 525,269,895 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP raised its position in shares of Molson Coors Beverage by 2,089.6% in the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 2,150,603 shares of the company’s stock valued at $141,596,000 after acquiring an additional 2,052,384 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Molson Coors Beverage in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $83,092,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Molson Coors Beverage by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 21,329,879 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,138,589,000 after acquiring an additional 1,235,013 shares during the period. Finally, Wedge Capital Management L L P NC raised its position in shares of Molson Coors Beverage by 6,596.9% in the 2nd quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 554,838 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,531,000 after acquiring an additional 546,553 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 73.95% of the company’s stock.

Get Molson Coors Beverage alerts:

Molson Coors Beverage Trading Up 0.2 %

TAP stock opened at $63.70 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.53. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $61.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $62.68. Molson Coors Beverage has a one year low of $48.49 and a one year high of $70.90. The stock has a market cap of $13.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 0.87.

Molson Coors Beverage Dividend Announcement

Molson Coors Beverage ( NYSE:TAP Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $1.92 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by $0.39. Molson Coors Beverage had a net margin of 1.86% and a return on equity of 9.16%. The firm had revenue of $3.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.24 billion. Equities analysts anticipate that Molson Coors Beverage will post 5.29 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 1st were given a dividend of $0.41 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.57%. Molson Coors Beverage’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 142.61%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Molson Coors Beverage from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their price target for the company from $57.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Roth Mkm restated a “buy” rating and set a $77.00 target price on shares of Molson Coors Beverage in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Molson Coors Beverage from $68.00 to $66.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 12th. HSBC began coverage on shares of Molson Coors Beverage in a report on Thursday, November 30th. They set a “hold” rating and a $68.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Molson Coors Beverage from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $66.40.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Molson Coors Beverage

About Molson Coors Beverage

(Free Report)

Molson Coors Beverage Company manufactures, markets, and sells beer and other malt beverage products under various brands in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers flavored malt beverages including hard seltzers, craft, and ready to drink beverages. It provides its products under Aspall Cider, Blue Moon, Coors Original, Hop Valley brands, Leinenkugel's, Miller Genuine Draft, Molson Ultra, Sharp's, Staropramen, and Vizzy Hard Seltzer above premier brands; Bergenbier, Borsodi, Carling, Coors Banquet, Coors Light, Jelen, Kamenitza, Miller Lite, Molson Canadian Lager, Molson Dry, Molson Export, and Niksicko, Ozujsko under the premium brands; and Branik, Icehouse, Keystone, Miller High Life, Milwaukee's Best, and Steel Reserve under the economy brands.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TAP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Molson Coors Beverage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Molson Coors Beverage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.