TIAA Trust National Association Acquires Shares of 28,979 BP p.l.c. (NYSE:BP)

TIAA Trust National Association bought a new stake in shares of BP p.l.c. (NYSE:BP – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 28,979 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,122,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of BP by 44.7% during the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 6,943,100 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $245,020,000 after acquiring an additional 2,144,574 shares during the period. Rothschild Investment Corp IL lifted its position in BP by 2.0% during the second quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL now owns 77,938 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $2,750,000 after buying an additional 1,557 shares during the period. Farther Finance Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of BP by 71.8% in the 2nd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 1,868 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 781 shares in the last quarter. Miller Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in BP by 2,828.0% during the second quarter. Miller Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 732 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 707 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bollard Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of BP by 1.2% during the second quarter. Bollard Group LLC now owns 292,066 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $10,307,000 after purchasing an additional 3,559 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 11.01% of the company’s stock.

BP Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE BP opened at $34.61 on Friday. BP p.l.c. has a 1 year low of $33.62 and a 1 year high of $41.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The stock has a market cap of $99.12 billion, a PE ratio of 4.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 0.70. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $35.44 and a 200-day moving average price of $36.69.

BP Dividend Announcement

BP ( NYSE:BP Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The oil and gas exploration company reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.40 by ($0.25). The company had revenue of $53.27 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $55.24 billion. BP had a net margin of 11.12% and a return on equity of 18.23%. The business’s revenue was down 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.59 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that BP p.l.c. will post 4.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 19th. Investors of record on Friday, November 10th were paid a $0.4362 dividend. This represents a $1.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 9th. BP’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.33%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have issued reports on BP shares. Piper Sandler reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of BP in a research note on Monday. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating on shares of BP in a research note on Friday, October 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of BP from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. Raymond James lowered their price objective on BP from $46.00 to $43.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. Finally, TD Securities decreased their price target on BP from $46.00 to $44.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, BP has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $341.56.

BP Profile

BP p.l.c. provides carbon products and services. The company operates through Gas & Low Carbon Energy, Oil Production & Operations, and Customers & Products segments. It engages in the production of natural gas, and integrated gas and power; trading of gas; operation of onshore and offshore wind power, as well as hydrogen and carbon capture and storage facilities; trading and marketing of renewable and non-renewable power; and production of crude oil.

Featured Stories

