TIAA Trust National Association Acquires Shares of 6,798 Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT)

TIAA Trust National Association acquired a new stake in Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 6,798 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,379,000.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. TD Asset Management Inc increased its stake in Trane Technologies by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 91,595 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,586,000 after buying an additional 3,090 shares during the period. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Trane Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth $3,305,000. Graypoint LLC increased its stake in shares of Trane Technologies by 46.0% during the 3rd quarter. Graypoint LLC now owns 2,043 shares of the company’s stock worth $414,000 after purchasing an additional 644 shares during the last quarter. Rockland Trust Co. acquired a new position in shares of Trane Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth $220,000. Finally, Catalyst Financial Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Trane Technologies by 10.3% during the 3rd quarter. Catalyst Financial Partners LLC now owns 1,866 shares of the company’s stock worth $379,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.66% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP Keith A. Sultana sold 1,637 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $217.36, for a total transaction of $355,818.32. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 42,257 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,184,981.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Trane Technologies news, SVP Keith A. Sultana sold 1,637 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $217.36, for a total value of $355,818.32. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 42,257 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,184,981.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Raymond D. Pittard sold 13,144 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $218.24, for a total transaction of $2,868,546.56. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 82,235 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,946,966.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 32,366 shares of company stock worth $7,093,065 in the last quarter. 0.39% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Trane Technologies Price Performance

NYSE:TT opened at $245.99 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $233.41 and a 200-day moving average of $211.07. The company has a market capitalization of $55.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.97, a PEG ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.03. Trane Technologies plc has a 52 week low of $162.04 and a 52 week high of $247.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.29.

Trane Technologies (NYSE:TT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $2.79 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.66 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $4.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.80 billion. Trane Technologies had a net margin of 11.30% and a return on equity of 31.97%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.27 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Trane Technologies plc will post 9.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Trane Technologies from $204.00 to $231.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Trane Technologies from $200.00 to $246.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. HSBC initiated coverage on shares of Trane Technologies in a report on Friday, September 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $256.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Trane Technologies from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $191.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, October 6th. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of Trane Technologies from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $187.00 to $210.00 in a report on Thursday, October 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $215.00.

About Trane Technologies

Trane Technologies plc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sells, and services of solutions for heating, ventilation, air conditioning, custom, and custom and transport refrigeration in Ireland and internationally. It offers air conditioners, exchangers, and handlers; airside and terminal devices; air sourced heat pumps, auxiliary power units; chillers; coils and condensers; gensets; dehumidifiers; ductless; furnaces; home automation products; humidifiers; indoor air quality assessments and related products; large and light commercial unitary products; refrigerant reclamation products; thermostats/controls; transport heater products; variable refrigerant flow products; and water source heat pumps.

