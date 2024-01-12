TIAA Trust National Association Buys Shares of 37,968 Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D)

TIAA Trust National Association bought a new stake in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 37,968 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,696,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of D. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Dominion Energy by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 48,339,919 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,503,524,000 after acquiring an additional 432,966 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Dominion Energy by 50.4% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 17,980,124 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,005,266,000 after acquiring an additional 6,028,220 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Dominion Energy by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 15,143,030 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $781,949,000 after acquiring an additional 374,870 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its holdings in shares of Dominion Energy by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 11,494,731 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $595,312,000 after acquiring an additional 107,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Dominion Energy by 93,554.0% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,865,509 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $604,953,000 after buying an additional 9,854,975 shares during the period. 70.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Dominion Energy news, COO Diane Leopold sold 6,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.51, for a total transaction of $284,437.50. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 88,126 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,010,614.26. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.14% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Dominion Energy Trading Down 1.7 %

Shares of Dominion Energy stock opened at $47.11 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $47.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of $47.42. Dominion Energy, Inc. has a 12-month low of $39.18 and a 12-month high of $63.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. The stock has a market cap of $39.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.04, a PEG ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 0.58.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, November 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.78 by ($0.01). Dominion Energy had a net margin of 9.66% and a return on equity of 10.94%. The company had revenue of $3.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.38 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.11 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Dominion Energy, Inc. will post 2.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Dominion Energy Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 1st were given a dividend of $0.6675 per share. This represents a $2.67 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.67%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 30th. Dominion Energy’s payout ratio is currently 136.23%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays raised shares of Dominion Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $45.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Monday, November 6th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Dominion Energy from $51.00 to $46.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 20th. Scotiabank downgraded shares of Dominion Energy from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $56.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Monday, October 16th. StockNews.com raised shares of Dominion Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 6th. Finally, Guggenheim dropped their price objective on shares of Dominion Energy from $56.00 to $49.00 in a research report on Monday, October 9th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $50.33.

About Dominion Energy

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and distributes energy in the United States. It operates through four segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Gas Distribution, Dominion Energy South Carolina, and Contracted Assets. The Dominion Energy Virginia segment generates, transmits, and distributes regulated electricity to approximately 2.7 million residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina.

Featured Stories

