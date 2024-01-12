TIAA Trust National Association Invests $1.63 Million in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP)

TIAA Trust National Association purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 11,517 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,632,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC grew its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 16.3% during the second quarter. Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC now owns 4,691 shares of the company’s stock worth $702,000 after buying an additional 657 shares during the period. Xponance Inc. grew its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 5.0% during the third quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 3,131 shares of the company’s stock worth $444,000 after buying an additional 148 shares during the period. Venturi Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 7,500.0% during the second quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,040 shares of the company’s stock worth $455,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors grew its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 408.0% during the second quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 70,195 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,504,000 after buying an additional 56,378 shares during the period. Finally, Mechanics Bank Trust Department grew its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 24.5% during the third quarter. Mechanics Bank Trust Department now owns 1,855 shares of the company’s stock worth $263,000 after buying an additional 365 shares during the period.

Get Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF alerts:

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of RSP opened at $156.40 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $150.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $148.02. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a twelve month low of $133.34 and a twelve month high of $158.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.13 and a beta of 1.05.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Company Profile

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RSP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.