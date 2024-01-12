TIAA Trust National Association Invests $1.98 Million in Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK)

TIAA Trust National Association acquired a new position in Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 6,913 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,976,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in ROK. BluePath Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Rockwell Automation in the third quarter worth about $29,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Rockwell Automation in the second quarter worth about $29,000. Clear Street Markets LLC bought a new position in shares of Rockwell Automation in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. First Manhattan Co. increased its stake in shares of Rockwell Automation by 150.0% in the fourth quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 125 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. Finally, GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC increased its stake in Rockwell Automation by 62.9% during the second quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 101 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares during the period. 80.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Rockwell Automation Stock Up 1.0 %

Shares of ROK opened at $305.10 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $34.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.51, a PEG ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 1.04. Rockwell Automation, Inc. has a one year low of $252.19 and a one year high of $348.52. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $286.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $296.70.

Rockwell Automation Increases Dividend

Rockwell Automation ( NYSE:ROK Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The industrial products company reported $3.64 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.49 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $2.56 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.44 billion. Rockwell Automation had a return on equity of 40.19% and a net margin of 15.32%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Rockwell Automation, Inc. will post 12.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 11th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 13th were issued a $1.25 dividend. This is an increase from Rockwell Automation’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.18. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 10th. Rockwell Automation’s payout ratio is presently 41.81%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ROK has been the topic of several research reports. KeyCorp initiated coverage on Rockwell Automation in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. They set a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Barclays lowered their price target on Rockwell Automation from $287.00 to $270.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. UBS Group upgraded Rockwell Automation from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $305.00 to $360.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. Mizuho lowered their price target on Rockwell Automation from $270.00 to $265.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, Stephens restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $350.00 price target on shares of Rockwell Automation in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Rockwell Automation currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $307.13.

Insider Transactions at Rockwell Automation

In other Rockwell Automation news, SVP Veena M. Lakkundi sold 597 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $257.14, for a total transaction of $153,512.58. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 2,805 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $721,277.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Rockwell Automation news, SVP Veena M. Lakkundi sold 597 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $257.14, for a total transaction of $153,512.58. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 2,805 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $721,277.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Scott Genereux sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $280.00, for a total value of $140,000.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 2,376 shares in the company, valued at approximately $665,280. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 10,346 shares of company stock valued at $2,878,915 in the last three months. 0.68% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Rockwell Automation

Rockwell Automation, Inc provides industrial automation and digital transformation solutions in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company operates through three segments, Intelligent Devices, Software & Control, and Lifecycle Services. Its solutions include hardware and software products and services.

