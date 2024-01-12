TIAA Trust National Association Invests $2.24 Million in iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:ITOT)

TIAA Trust National Association acquired a new stake in iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:ITOT – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 23,785 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,240,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. North Star Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF by 14.6% in the 3rd quarter. North Star Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,613 shares of the company’s stock valued at $623,000 after purchasing an additional 840 shares during the period. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF by 24.8% in the 3rd quarter. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC now owns 136,144 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,884,000 after purchasing an additional 27,096 shares during the period. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF by 30.7% in the 3rd quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 18,977 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,787,000 after purchasing an additional 4,459 shares during the period. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF by 14.4% in the 3rd quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora now owns 1,838 shares of the company’s stock valued at $173,000 after purchasing an additional 231 shares during the period. Finally, Lynch & Associates IN lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Lynch & Associates IN now owns 56,214 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,295,000 after purchasing an additional 809 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:ITOT opened at $105.05 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $48.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.44 and a beta of 1.02. The business’s 50-day moving average is $101.50 and its 200-day moving average is $98.53. iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF has a 1 year low of $84.35 and a 1 year high of $105.85.

The iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF (ITOT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P TMI index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of all common equities listed on the NYSE and the NASDAQ. ITOT was launched on Jan 20, 2004 and is managed by BlackRock.

