TIAA Trust National Association Makes New $1.78 Million Investment in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN)

TIAA Trust National Association bought a new position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 2,166 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,783,000.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 91,386.5% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 74,501,081 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $53,532,007,000 after acquiring an additional 74,419,647 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 2.0% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,990,870 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,586,140,000 after acquiring an additional 97,254 shares during the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth about $434,000. Capital International Investors grew its stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 37.3% during the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 2,956,615 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,124,326,000 after acquiring an additional 803,143 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 2.8% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,281,129 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,635,148,000 after acquiring an additional 63,136 shares during the last quarter. 84.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Regeneron Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

Shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $915.97 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $842.71 and a 200 day moving average of $808.13. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12 month low of $684.80 and a 12 month high of $924.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $99.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 5.18 and a quick ratio of 4.47.

Insider Activity at Regeneron Pharmaceuticals

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:REGN Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $10.17 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.39 by $0.78. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 18.61% and a net margin of 30.47%. The company had revenue of $3.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.23 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $9.98 EPS. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 36.14 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP Marion Mccourt sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $783.91, for a total transaction of $783,910.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,803 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,523,769.73. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Regeneron Pharmaceuticals news, EVP Marion Mccourt sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $783.91, for a total value of $783,910.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 19,803 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,523,769.73. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Michael S. Brown sold 2,049 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $898.00, for a total value of $1,840,002.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,247 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,119,806. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 7,377 shares of company stock worth $6,303,595 in the last three months. 8.83% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on REGN shares. Cantor Fitzgerald restated a “neutral” rating and set a $850.00 price target on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $915.00 to $914.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. TD Cowen upped their target price on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $900.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. StockNews.com lowered Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $847.00 to $837.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $908.12.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Profile

(Free Report)

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers, invents, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for treating various diseases worldwide. The company's products include EYLEA injection to treat neovascular age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema; myopic choroidal neovascularization; diabetic retinopathy; neovascular glaucoma; and retinopathy of prematurity.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding REGN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Regeneron Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.