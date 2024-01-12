TIAA Trust National Association Purchases New Holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY)

TIAA Trust National Association purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 11,512 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,324,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Parcion Private Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Parcion Private Wealth LLC now owns 98,686 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,350,000 after acquiring an additional 3,693 shares during the period. Sage Rhino Capital LLC raised its stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 1.4% in the third quarter. Sage Rhino Capital LLC now owns 85,006 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,777,000 after buying an additional 1,135 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $568,000. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 16,311 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,876,000 after acquiring an additional 564 shares during the period. Finally, WealthShield Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 16.5% during the 3rd quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC now owns 1,265 shares of the company’s stock worth $145,000 after acquiring an additional 179 shares during the last quarter.

SPDR S&P Dividend ETF Price Performance

Shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF stock opened at $124.15 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $120.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $120.15. SPDR S&P Dividend ETF has a 1 year low of $109.87 and a 1 year high of $132.50. The company has a market capitalization of $22.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.72 and a beta of 0.86.

SPDR S&P Dividend ETF Profile

The SPDR S&P Dividend ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P High Yield Dividend Aristocrats Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of the 60 highest dividend yielding S&P Composite 1500 Index constituents that have followed a managed-dividends policy of consistently increasing dividends every year for at least 25 consecutive years.

