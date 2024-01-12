TIAA Trust National Association Purchases New Shares in Worthington Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:WOR)

TIAA Trust National Association purchased a new stake in Worthington Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:WOR – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 26,635 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,647,000.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in WOR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Worthington Enterprises by 6.8% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 195,470 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $10,049,000 after acquiring an additional 12,396 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Worthington Enterprises by 0.6% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 574,534 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $29,538,000 after buying an additional 3,213 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Worthington Enterprises by 41.6% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 38,363 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,972,000 after buying an additional 11,272 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Worthington Enterprises by 25.0% during the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,946 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $923,000 after buying an additional 3,592 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its position in Worthington Enterprises by 11.4% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 11,947 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $614,000 after buying an additional 1,222 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 45.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:WOR opened at $54.35 on Friday. Worthington Enterprises, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $31.71 and a fifty-two week high of $59.73. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $59.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $65.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.88. The firm has a market cap of $2.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.10 and a beta of 1.37.

Worthington Enterprises ( NYSE:WOR Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, December 20th. The industrial products company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.34. Worthington Enterprises had a return on equity of 17.91% and a net margin of 6.43%. The business had revenue of $1.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $666.15 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.44 EPS. Worthington Enterprises’s revenue was down 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Worthington Enterprises, Inc. will post 5.6 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Worthington Enterprises in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. TheStreet raised Worthington Enterprises from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, December 4th.

Worthington Enterprises, Inc operates as an industrial manufacturing company. It operates through three segments: Building Products, Consumer Products, and Sustainable Energy Solutions. The Building Products segment sells refrigerant and LPG cylinders, well water and expansion tanks, fire suppression tanks, chemical tanks, and foam and adhesive tanks for gas producers, and distributors.

