TIAA Trust National Association Takes $1.03 Million Position in Iteris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITI)

TIAA Trust National Association acquired a new position in shares of Iteris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITI – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 249,391 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,032,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of ITI. Whittier Trust Co. boosted its stake in Iteris by 9.3% during the 3rd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 44,602 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $185,000 after purchasing an additional 3,794 shares during the period. Strs Ohio bought a new position in Iteris in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $390,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Iteris by 2.3% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 115,339 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $478,000 after buying an additional 2,604 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Iteris in the third quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Finally, Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC grew its stake in shares of Iteris by 3.5% in the third quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 176,392 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $730,000 after acquiring an additional 5,996 shares during the last quarter. 64.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Iteris Stock Performance

ITI opened at $4.67 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $4.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.36. Iteris, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $3.25 and a fifty-two week high of $5.49.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Iteris ( NASDAQ:ITI Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The technology company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.01). Iteris had a net margin of 0.05% and a return on equity of 0.13%. The business had revenue of $43.56 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $41.13 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Iteris, Inc. will post 0.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Iteris from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday.

Iteris Company Profile

Iteris, Inc provides intelligent transportation systems technology solutions in North America, Europe, South America, and Asia. The company offers smart mobility infrastructure solutions include traveler information systems, transportation performance measurement software, traffic analytics software, transportation operations software, transportation-related data sets, advanced sensing devices, managed services, traffic engineering services, and mobility consulting services.

