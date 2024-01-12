ToughBuilt Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBLT) Short Interest Down 93.5% in December

ToughBuilt Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBLT – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 7,200 shares, a drop of 93.5% from the December 15th total of 110,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 13,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days.
ToughBuilt Industries Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ TBLT opened at $8.08 on Friday. ToughBuilt Industries has a fifty-two week low of $7.54 and a fifty-two week high of $151.45. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.77. The company has a market capitalization of $4.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.04 and a beta of 2.40.
ToughBuilt Industries (NASDAQ:TBLT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 20th. The company reported ($16.90) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($29.90) by $13.00. ToughBuilt Industries had a negative net margin of 49.68% and a negative return on equity of 199.83%. The business had revenue of $20.63 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.90 million. On average, analysts forecast that ToughBuilt Industries will post -129.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
About ToughBuilt Industries
ToughBuilt Industries, Inc engages in design, development, manufacture, and distribution of home improvement and construction products for the building industry in the United States and internationally. It offers tool pouches, tool rigs, tool belts and accessories, tools bags, totes, various storage solutions, and office organizers/bags for laptop/tablet/cellphones, etc.; and kneepads.
