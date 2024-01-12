ToughBuilt Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBLT) Short Interest Down 93.5% in December

ToughBuilt Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBLT – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 7,200 shares, a drop of 93.5% from the December 15th total of 110,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 13,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days.

ToughBuilt Industries Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ TBLT opened at $8.08 on Friday. ToughBuilt Industries has a fifty-two week low of $7.54 and a fifty-two week high of $151.45. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.77. The company has a market capitalization of $4.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.04 and a beta of 2.40.

Get ToughBuilt Industries alerts:

ToughBuilt Industries (NASDAQ:TBLT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 20th. The company reported ($16.90) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($29.90) by $13.00. ToughBuilt Industries had a negative net margin of 49.68% and a negative return on equity of 199.83%. The business had revenue of $20.63 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.90 million. On average, analysts forecast that ToughBuilt Industries will post -129.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ToughBuilt Industries

About ToughBuilt Industries

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Credit Suisse AG bought a new position in shares of ToughBuilt Industries during the second quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of ToughBuilt Industries by 48.7% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 39,319 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,000 after buying an additional 12,872 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp purchased a new stake in shares of ToughBuilt Industries during the third quarter valued at approximately $101,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of ToughBuilt Industries by 564.7% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 101,044 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,000 after buying an additional 85,843 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of ToughBuilt Industries by 265.0% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 61,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,000 after buying an additional 44,573 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 20.57% of the company’s stock.

(Get Free Report)

ToughBuilt Industries, Inc engages in design, development, manufacture, and distribution of home improvement and construction products for the building industry in the United States and internationally. It offers tool pouches, tool rigs, tool belts and accessories, tools bags, totes, various storage solutions, and office organizers/bags for laptop/tablet/cellphones, etc.; and kneepads.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for ToughBuilt Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ToughBuilt Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.