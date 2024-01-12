Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT) Shares Sold by State of Michigan Retirement System

State of Michigan Retirement System decreased its holdings in Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT – Free Report) by 0.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 62,613 shares of the company’s stock after selling 100 shares during the quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in Trane Technologies were worth $12,705,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of TT. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Trane Technologies in the 1st quarter worth about $178,000. Blair William & Co. IL raised its holdings in Trane Technologies by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 16,727 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,554,000 after purchasing an additional 495 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Trane Technologies in the 1st quarter worth about $219,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Trane Technologies by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,133,851 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,769,040,000 after purchasing an additional 77,924 shares during the period. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of Trane Technologies by 3.8% during the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 956,177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,008,000 after acquiring an additional 34,591 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.66% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on TT shares. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Trane Technologies from $200.00 to $246.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. Bank of America raised Trane Technologies from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the company from $187.00 to $210.00 in a report on Thursday, October 5th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Trane Technologies from $231.00 to $234.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Trane Technologies from $204.00 to $231.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on Trane Technologies from $246.00 to $269.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Trane Technologies has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $215.00.

Shares of Trane Technologies stock opened at $245.99 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $55.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.97, a PEG ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.03. Trane Technologies plc has a fifty-two week low of $162.04 and a fifty-two week high of $247.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.29. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $233.41 and a 200 day moving average of $211.07.

Trane Technologies (NYSE:TT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $2.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.66 by $0.13. Trane Technologies had a return on equity of 31.97% and a net margin of 11.30%. The company had revenue of $4.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.80 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.27 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Trane Technologies plc will post 9.01 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Trane Technologies news, CEO David S. Regnery sold 17,585 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total transaction of $3,868,700.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 93,081 shares in the company, valued at $20,477,820. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Trane Technologies news, CEO David S. Regnery sold 17,585 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total transaction of $3,868,700.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 93,081 shares in the company, valued at $20,477,820. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Raymond D. Pittard sold 13,144 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $218.24, for a total value of $2,868,546.56. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 82,235 shares in the company, valued at $17,946,966.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 32,366 shares of company stock worth $7,093,065 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

Trane Technologies plc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sells, and services of solutions for heating, ventilation, air conditioning, custom, and custom and transport refrigeration in Ireland and internationally. It offers air conditioners, exchangers, and handlers; airside and terminal devices; air sourced heat pumps, auxiliary power units; chillers; coils and condensers; gensets; dehumidifiers; ductless; furnaces; home automation products; humidifiers; indoor air quality assessments and related products; large and light commercial unitary products; refrigerant reclamation products; thermostats/controls; transport heater products; variable refrigerant flow products; and water source heat pumps.

