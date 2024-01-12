TransAct Technologies Incorporated (NASDAQ:TACT) Major Shareholder Sells $130,284.06 in Stock

TransAct Technologies Incorporated (NASDAQ:TACT – Get Free Report) major shareholder B. Riley Financial, Inc. sold 17,302 shares of TransAct Technologies stock in a transaction on Friday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.53, for a total value of $130,284.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 295,331 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,223,842.43. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

B. Riley Financial, Inc. also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, January 9th, B. Riley Financial, Inc. sold 2,702 shares of TransAct Technologies stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.53, for a total value of $20,346.06.

TransAct Technologies Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of TACT stock opened at $7.47 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $6.89 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.15. TransAct Technologies Incorporated has a 12-month low of $4.92 and a 12-month high of $9.44. The firm has a market cap of $74.40 million, a P/E ratio of 14.65 and a beta of 1.95.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

TransAct Technologies ( NASDAQ:TACT Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 9th. The technology company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $17.19 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.55 million. TransAct Technologies had a return on equity of 17.42% and a net margin of 6.56%. As a group, research analysts expect that TransAct Technologies Incorporated will post 0.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Connors Investor Services Inc. increased its holdings in shares of TransAct Technologies by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Connors Investor Services Inc. now owns 50,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $311,000 after buying an additional 1,513 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in shares of TransAct Technologies by 15.7% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 26,664 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $239,000 after buying an additional 3,610 shares during the period. Comerica Bank purchased a new position in shares of TransAct Technologies in the third quarter worth about $44,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of TransAct Technologies in the fourth quarter worth about $64,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in shares of TransAct Technologies in the second quarter worth about $92,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.06% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com lowered TransAct Technologies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday.

About TransAct Technologies

TransAct Technologies Incorporated designs, develops, and markets transaction-based and specialty printers and terminals in the United States and internationally. It offers thermal printers and terminals to generate labels, coupons, and transaction records, such as receipts, tickets, and other documents, as well as printed logging and plotting of data.

