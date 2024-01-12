TransAlta Co. (TSE:TA) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

TransAlta Co. (TSE:TA – Get Free Report) (NYSE:TAC) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the ten research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation, eight have assigned a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$16.25.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. National Bankshares decreased their target price on TransAlta from C$15.00 to C$14.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. ATB Capital decreased their price target on shares of TransAlta from C$19.00 to C$17.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. CIBC upped their price target on shares of TransAlta from C$18.00 to C$18.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. TD Securities decreased their price target on shares of TransAlta from C$16.00 to C$15.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. Finally, Scotiabank decreased their price target on shares of TransAlta from C$17.00 to C$15.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th.

In related news, Senior Officer Aron John Willis sold 35,454 shares of TransAlta stock in a transaction on Monday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$11.08, for a total value of C$392,830.32. In related news, Senior Officer Aron John Willis sold 35,454 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$11.08, for a total transaction of C$392,830.32. Also, Senior Officer Kerry Lynn O’reilly sold 44,063 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$11.01, for a total transaction of C$485,133.63. In the last three months, insiders sold 156,463 shares of company stock worth $1,712,367. 0.15% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of TSE TA opened at C$10.50 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of C$3.25 billion, a PE ratio of 4.98, a PEG ratio of -0.07 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 161.55. TransAlta has a 1-year low of C$10.02 and a 1-year high of C$13.97. The company has a fifty day moving average price of C$10.97 and a 200 day moving average price of C$11.94.

TransAlta (TSE:TA – Get Free Report) (NYSE:TAC) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported C$1.19 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.43 by C$0.76. The firm had revenue of C$1.02 billion for the quarter. TransAlta had a return on equity of 30.24% and a net margin of 17.18%. Research analysts predict that TransAlta will post 0.5202899 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 1st will be issued a $0.06 dividend. This is a boost from TransAlta’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 29th. TransAlta’s dividend payout ratio is presently 11.37%.

TransAlta Corporation engages in the development, production, and sale of electric energy. It operates through Hydro, Wind and Solar, Gas, Energy Transition, and Energy Marketing segments. The Hydro segment has a net ownership interest of approximately 922 megawatts (MW) of owned hydro electrical-generating capacity located in Alberta, British Columbia, and Ontario.

