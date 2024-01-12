Trip.com Group Limited (NASDAQ:TCOM) Shares Sold by Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC decreased its stake in shares of Trip.com Group Limited (NASDAQ:TCOM – Free Report) by 14.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,061,473 shares of the company’s stock after selling 348,954 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC owned 0.32% of Trip.com Group worth $72,090,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of TCOM. Credit Agricole S A acquired a new stake in Trip.com Group during the second quarter worth about $25,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Trip.com Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in Trip.com Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Trip.com Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its stake in Trip.com Group by 53.2% during the second quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 2,588 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,000 after buying an additional 899 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.24% of the company’s stock.

Trip.com Group stock opened at $37.55 on Friday. Trip.com Group Limited has a 1 year low of $30.70 and a 1 year high of $43.59. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $34.82 and its 200-day moving average is $35.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.17. The company has a market cap of $24.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.69 and a beta of 0.60.

Trip.com Group ( NASDAQ:TCOM Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 20th. The company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.28. The company had revenue of $1.88 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.88 billion. Trip.com Group had a return on equity of 7.95% and a net margin of 27.48%. On average, equities analysts expect that Trip.com Group Limited will post 1.96 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on TCOM shares. Nomura lowered shares of Trip.com Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. Nomura Instinet reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Trip.com Group in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 target price on shares of Trip.com Group in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. StockNews.com cut Trip.com Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 13th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Trip.com Group from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Trip.com Group presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.10.

Trip.com Group Limited operates as a travel service provider for accommodation reservation, transportation ticketing, packaged tours and in-destination, corporate travel management, and other travel-related services in China and internationally. The company acts as an agent for hotel-related transactions and selling air tickets, as well as provides train, long-distance bus, and ferry tickets; travel insurance products, such as flight delay, air accident, and baggage loss coverage; and air-ticket delivery, online check-in and seat selection, express security screening, real-time flight status tracker, and airport VIP lounge services.

