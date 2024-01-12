trivago (NASDAQ:TRVG) Short Interest Update

trivago (NASDAQ:TRVG – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 240,900 shares, a growth of 114.3% from the December 15th total of 112,400 shares. Approximately 1.1% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 140,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.7 days.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

TRVG has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Susquehanna upped their price target on shares of trivago from $1.00 to $2.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 30th. B. Riley boosted their price objective on shares of trivago from $1.40 to $3.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 26th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of trivago from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, trivago has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $4.45.

Get trivago alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on trivago

trivago Stock Performance

Shares of TRVG opened at $2.50 on Friday. trivago has a 1-year low of $2.26 and a 1-year high of $10.15. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.84.

trivago (NASDAQ:TRVG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The technology company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.05. trivago had a negative net margin of 32.10% and a positive return on equity of 8.90%. The firm had revenue of $171.81 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $176.89 million. Equities analysts forecast that trivago will post 0.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On trivago

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TRVG. Penn Capital Management Company LLC bought a new position in trivago during the first quarter worth $2,418,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of trivago by 47.3% during the second quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 2,214,420 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,899,000 after buying an additional 710,613 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of trivago by 476.3% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 851,877 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,178,000 after buying an additional 704,062 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of trivago during the first quarter worth $1,135,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of trivago by 16.1% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,494,165 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,017,000 after buying an additional 207,167 shares in the last quarter. 10.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About trivago

(Get Free Report)

trivago N.V., together with its subsidiaries, operates a hotel and accommodation search platform in the United States, Germany, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It offers an online meta-search for hotels and accommodation through online travel agencies, hotel chains, and independent hotels. The company provides travel search for different types of accommodations, such as hotels, vacation rentals, and private apartments; and enable advertiser access through website and apps.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for trivago Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for trivago and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.