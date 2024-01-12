True Link Financial Advisors LLC Acquires 202 Shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

True Link Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Free Report) by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,202 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 202 shares during the quarter. True Link Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $291,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bell Bank boosted its stake in Coca-Cola by 32.3% in the third quarter. Bell Bank now owns 23,530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,317,000 after acquiring an additional 5,745 shares during the last quarter. Peoples Bank KS purchased a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $807,000. Tandem Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Coca-Cola in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,738,000. Red Cedar Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Coca-Cola by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Red Cedar Investment Management LLC now owns 25,747 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,441,000 after buying an additional 228 shares during the period. Finally, Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Coca-Cola by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 21,887 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,235,000 after buying an additional 358 shares during the period. 68.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Coca-Cola from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 13th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Coca-Cola in a report on Monday, November 13th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $64.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Coca-Cola from $59.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Bank of America cut their price objective on shares of Coca-Cola from $74.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Coca-Cola from $70.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $66.20.

Shares of NYSE:KO opened at $60.11 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $259.88 billion, a PE ratio of 24.02, a PEG ratio of 3.44 and a beta of 0.57. The company’s fifty day moving average is $58.45 and its 200 day moving average is $58.58. The Coca-Cola Company has a 52 week low of $51.55 and a 52 week high of $64.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23.

Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $11.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.45 billion. Coca-Cola had a net margin of 23.92% and a return on equity of 42.44%. Research analysts anticipate that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 1st were issued a $0.46 dividend. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 30th. Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 73.90%.

In other Coca-Cola news, SVP Beatriz R. Perez sold 20,534 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.12, for a total value of $1,152,368.08. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 143,383 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,046,653.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO James Quincey sold 92,028 shares of Coca-Cola stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.06, for a total transaction of $5,435,173.68. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 442,546 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,136,766.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Beatriz R. Perez sold 20,534 shares of Coca-Cola stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.12, for a total transaction of $1,152,368.08. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 143,383 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,046,653.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 349,315 shares of company stock valued at $19,805,715 in the last quarter. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks, sparkling flavors; water, sports, coffee, and tea; juice, value-added dairy, and plant-based beverages; and other beverages. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

