True Link Financial Advisors LLC Acquires 25,753 Shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BNDX)

True Link Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BNDX – Free Report) by 7.9% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 350,960 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 25,753 shares during the period. Vanguard Total International Bond ETF comprises approximately 2.0% of True Link Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 15th largest position. True Link Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF were worth $16,786,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Equita Financial Network Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $237,000. Summit Trail Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $792,000. MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $441,000 after purchasing an additional 391 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 9.4% during the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 5,022,370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $240,220,000 after purchasing an additional 429,612 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 6.4% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 351,208 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,798,000 after purchasing an additional 21,050 shares during the last quarter.

BNDX stock opened at $49.10 on Friday. Vanguard Total International Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $47.30 and a 52-week high of $51.04. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $49.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $48.60.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 26th were paid a $1.3568 dividend. This represents a $16.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 33.16%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 22nd. This is an increase from Vanguard Total International Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.08.

The Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (BNDX) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an investment-grade, non-USD denominated bond index, hedged against currency fluctuations for US investors. BNDX was launched on Jun 4, 2013 and is managed by Vanguard.

