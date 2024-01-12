True Link Financial Advisors LLC Raises Stock Holdings in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (NASDAQ:FTSM)

True Link Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (NASDAQ:FTSM – Free Report) by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 39,078 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 634 shares during the period. First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF accounts for 0.3% of True Link Financial Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest position. True Link Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF were worth $2,322,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 22.3% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 16,687,945 shares of the company’s stock worth $991,931,000 after purchasing an additional 3,038,020 shares during the period. Osaic Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 0.3% in the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 3,068,365 shares of the company’s stock worth $182,306,000 after acquiring an additional 9,962 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 10.3% in the second quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 2,818,536 shares of the company’s stock worth $167,449,000 after acquiring an additional 263,919 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 2.9% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,606,315 shares of the company’s stock worth $155,154,000 after acquiring an additional 74,504 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 21.5% in the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 1,448,439 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,052,000 after acquiring an additional 255,830 shares during the last quarter.

First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF Price Performance

NASDAQ FTSM opened at $59.78 on Friday. First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF has a 12 month low of $59.40 and a 12 month high of $59.87. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $59.67 and its 200-day moving average price is $59.60.

First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF Announces Dividend

First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 27th were issued a dividend of $0.253 per share. This represents a $3.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 26th.

The First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (FTSM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Short Treasury Bond index. The fund is actively-managed to invest in a variety of fixed income securities with a target maturity of less than three years. FTSM was launched on Aug 5, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

