True Link Financial Advisors LLC Sells 150 Shares of iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB)

True Link Financial Advisors LLC trimmed its position in iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB – Free Report) by 0.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 16,598 shares of the company’s stock after selling 150 shares during the period. True Link Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares MBS ETF were worth $1,474,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Meitav Investment House Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of iShares MBS ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Ambassador Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 332.8% in the 1st quarter. Ambassador Advisors LLC now owns 277 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares during the period. BluePath Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MBS ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Avior Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 535.3% in the 3rd quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 324 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 273 shares during the period. Finally, Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in shares of iShares MBS ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. 92.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get iShares MBS ETF alerts:

iShares MBS ETF Price Performance

MBB stock opened at $93.85 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $91.69 and its 200-day moving average is $90.87. iShares MBS ETF has a twelve month low of $85.28 and a twelve month high of $96.78.

iShares MBS ETF Dividend Announcement

iShares MBS ETF Company Profile

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 15th were paid a $0.2757 dividend. This represents a $3.31 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.53%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 14th.

(Free Report)

iShares MBS ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays MBS Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of investment grade mortgage-backed pass-through securities issued by the Government National Mortgage (GNMA).

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MBB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MBS ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MBS ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.