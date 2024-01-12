True Link Financial Advisors LLC Sells 200 Shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF (NYSEARCA:BIL)

True Link Financial Advisors LLC lowered its position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF (NYSEARCA:BIL – Free Report) by 1.1% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 17,950 shares of the company’s stock after selling 200 shares during the quarter. True Link Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF were worth $1,648,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in BIL. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF by 112.1% during the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 6,351,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $580,972,000 after purchasing an additional 3,357,251 shares during the period. Flow Traders U.S. LLC grew its position in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF by 578.0% during the second quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 1,136,195 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,325,000 after buying an additional 968,618 shares in the last quarter. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC grew its position in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF by 547.8% during the third quarter. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC now owns 713,772 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,539,000 after buying an additional 603,585 shares in the last quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC grew its position in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF by 31,177.3% during the second quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 575,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,826,000 after buying an additional 573,351 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF by 215.7% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 778,578 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,489,000 after buying an additional 531,961 shares in the last quarter.

Get SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF alerts:

SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:BIL opened at $91.57 on Friday. SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF has a 1 year low of $91.21 and a 1 year high of $91.86. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $91.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $91.60.

SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF Profile

The SPDR Bloomberg 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF (BIL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of all publicly issued zero-coupon US Treasury bills with a maturity of at least 1 month, but less than 3 months. BIL was launched on May 25, 2007 and is managed by State Street.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BIL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF (NYSEARCA:BIL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.