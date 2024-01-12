Tuya (NYSE:TUYA) Upgraded to “Buy” by The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Tuya (NYSE:TUYA – Free Report) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Monday morning, Briefing.com reports.

Separately, Morgan Stanley raised shares of Tuya from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and set a $2.70 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th.

NYSE:TUYA opened at $2.27 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.46 and a beta of 0.32. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.77. Tuya has a twelve month low of $1.23 and a twelve month high of $3.12.

Tuya (NYSE:TUYA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 28th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by $0.01. Tuya had a negative net margin of 34.25% and a negative return on equity of 6.69%. The business had revenue of $61.09 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $57.80 million. On average, analysts predict that Tuya will post -0.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TUYA. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Tuya by 3.5% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,144,723 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,149,000 after buying an additional 240,097 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Tuya by 8.7% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,576,238 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,649,000 after buying an additional 364,481 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Tuya by 6.4% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,842,535 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,482,000 after buying an additional 110,092 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in shares of Tuya by 5.9% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,252,448 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,707,000 after buying an additional 69,753 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its stake in shares of Tuya by 155.7% during the first quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 1,147,513 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,431,000 after buying an additional 698,660 shares during the last quarter. 5.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Tuya Inc offers Internet of Things (IoT) cloud development platform in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company provides IoT platform-as-a-service that enables brands, original equipment manufacturers, and developers to develop, launch, manage, and monetize software-enabled smart devices and services; and industry software-as-a-service, which enables businesses to deploy, connect, and manage various types of smart devices.

