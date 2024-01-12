TwentyFour Income Announces Dividend of GBX 2 (LON:TFIF)

TwentyFour Income (LON:TFIF – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Thursday, January 11th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 18th will be given a dividend of GBX 2 ($0.03) per share on Friday, February 2nd. This represents a dividend yield of 1.91%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 18th. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

TwentyFour Income Stock Up 0.6 %

TFIF stock opened at GBX 105.40 ($1.34) on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of £788.22 million and a P/E ratio of -3,493.33. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 101.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 99.56. TwentyFour Income has a 52 week low of GBX 94.40 ($1.20) and a 52 week high of GBX 105.87 ($1.35).

Get TwentyFour Income alerts:

TwentyFour Income Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Featured Articles

TwentyFour Income Fund Limited is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Numis Securities Limited. The fund is managed by TwentyFour Asset Management LLP. It invests in the fixed income markets of Europe. The fund primarily invests in asset backed securities. It seeks to invest in securities across the maturity spectrum.

Receive News & Ratings for TwentyFour Income Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TwentyFour Income and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.