TwentyFour Income Announces Dividend of GBX 2 (LON:TFIF)

TwentyFour Income (LON:TFIF – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Thursday, January 11th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 18th will be given a dividend of GBX 2 ($0.03) per share on Friday, February 2nd. This represents a dividend yield of 1.91%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 18th. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.
TwentyFour Income Stock Up 0.6 %
TFIF stock opened at GBX 105.40 ($1.34) on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of £788.22 million and a P/E ratio of -3,493.33. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 101.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 99.56. TwentyFour Income has a 52 week low of GBX 94.40 ($1.20) and a 52 week high of GBX 105.87 ($1.35).
TwentyFour Income Company Profile
